The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah took to his social media to announce that players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get a match fee of INR 7.5 lakh per game, which could add up to INR 1.05 crore of their contracted amount. (More Cricket News)
The President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) as well as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), further added that each franchise will issue INR 12.60 crore as match fees for the season.
“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount,” Jay Shah wrote on X.
“Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players,” he added.
Along with these major announcements, the IPL retention rules for all teams is also expected to be out with the Governing Council meeting scheduled in Bengaluru for Saturday evening.
The meeting has also generated a lot of anticipation as it could be a potential starting point for franchises ahead of the all-important mega auction.