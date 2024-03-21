After two years as mentor with Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir is now back with the franchise that he led as a player to two Indian Premier League titles - in 2012 and 2014. Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to benefit from their fiery mentor as they embark on a fresh season of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)
Ahead of IPL 2024, Gambhir chose to play down his contribution to KKR, telling the media that he did not make the team successful, but it was KKR that "made me a successful leader".
The 42-year-old also singled out former KKR teammate Ryan ten Doeschate for praise, calling him the greatest team man the southpaw has ever played with. “When I talk about selflessness, I have never said this in 42 years of my career, and I wanted to say this.
Advertisement
"The greatest team man I have ever played with, the most selfless human being, someone I can take a bullet for, someone who I can trust for life, and I can tell you this because in 2011, for my first game as a KKR captain, we only had four overseas players available, and this man had a fabulous 50-over World Cup.
"We went in that game with only three overseas players, and he was carrying drinks in that game with no disappointment on his face. He taught me selflessness. Ryan ten Doeschate. These are the people who made me the leader," Gambhir said.
Advertisement
Gambhir also lauded ex-teammate Sunil Narine, saying that the spin bowler sacrificed a lot for KKR. “From being reported, to being banned from playing the Champions League final, remodelling his action, coming back and doing the same stuff year after year. He had to go through a lot,” the former India cricketer added.