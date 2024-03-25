Cricket

Indian Premier League 2024 Final: BCCI Reveals Date And Venue Details For Title Clash

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22, respectively. Chepauk will also be hosting the Qualifier 2

Outlook Sports Desk
The M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai will be hosting the final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 26, Cricbuzz reported on Monday adding that the entire tournament will take place in the country.  (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The home ground of the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will also be reportedly hosting the Qualifier 2.

The tournament also began in Chennai with CSK taking on RCB on March 22.

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Chennai Super Kings will play Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 8 to kick off the second phase of this edition. The report also states that the tournament would not just take place entirely in India but also in the usual home and away format.

Dharamsala and Guwahati, the alternative home bases of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively have also been awarded two matches each in the later phase of the tournament.

The league stage will be ending with the Rajasthan Royals facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on May 19, the report states.

BCCI has till now only released the schedule for the first 21 games of the season while the other lot of fixtures is still under the wraps. With the election schedule announced, the Board could soon reveal the remaining dates for the tournament.

BCCI had earlier clarified that the entire tournament would take place in the country amid rumours of it shifting out due to clash with the General Elections.

The General Elections in the world's largest democracy begin from April 19 and the last day of polling is on June 1. The counting of votes takes place on June 4.

