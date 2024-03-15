Delhi Capitals will miss the services of South African seamer Lungisani Ngidi in the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. Ngidi has been ruled out due to injury, and the Capitals have inducted Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in his place. (More Cricket News)
McGurk has joined DC for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh. The 21-year-old is a hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, and made his one-day international debut against the West Indies in Sydney last month.
Ngidi has been afflicted with an ankle niggle since late last year, and had missed the T20Is against India in December. The Proteas pacer has played 14 IPL matches so far and picked up 25 wickets.
Delhi Capitals Updated Squad
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.