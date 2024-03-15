Cricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Replace Injured Lungisani Ngidi With Jake Fraser-McGurk

Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk has joined Delhi Capitals for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh. South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi has been has been afflicted with an ankle niggle since last year, and has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
March 15, 2024
Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk made his one-day international debut against the West Indies in Sydney in February 2024. Photo: Instagram/Jake Fraser-McGurk
info_icon

Delhi Capitals will miss the services of South African seamer Lungisani Ngidi in the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. Ngidi has been ruled out due to injury, and the Capitals have inducted Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in his place. (More Cricket News)

McGurk has joined DC for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh. The 21-year-old is a hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, and made his one-day international debut against the West Indies in Sydney last month.

Ngidi has been afflicted with an ankle niggle since late last year, and had missed the T20Is against India in December. The Proteas pacer has played 14 IPL matches so far and picked up 25 wickets.

DC will commence their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against the Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Delhi Capitals Updated Squad

Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

