IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Wants To Nurture Ruturaj, Says CD Gopinath On CSK Captaincy Switch

The 94-year-old Gopinath, who began his Test career with knocks of 50 not out and 42 against England in 1951, said it is a wise move of MS Dhoni to relinquish captaincy and nurture a younger star to take the team forward

P
PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
(Photo%3A%20X%20%7C%20CSK)
MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings pre-tournament camp ahead of IPL 2024 (Photo: X | CSK)
info_icon

Former India cricketer CD Gopinath on Thursday backed MS Dhoni's decision to step down as Chennai Super Kings skipper and hand over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

The 94-year-old Gopinath, who began his Test career with knocks of 50 not out and 42 against England in 1951, said it is a wise move to relinquish captaincy and nurture a younger star to take the team forward.

"MS Dhoni is a balanced guy and a very good leader of men. It must have been his decision to promote Ruturaj (Gaikwad) as captain because he knows that he is not going to last as the captain forever.

"He wants to nurture Ruturaj and wants him to take CSK to greater heights," Gopinath told PTI Video.

He praised Dhoni for his captaincy, for what he has done for India and for Chennai in the IPL.

"MS comes from a very different background. Nobody coming from Jharkhand back then would have thought you would play cricket for the country.

"MS Dhoni is a great captain and, apart from all this, he is a great human being as well. He doesn't demonstrate emotions and is very well balanced. I am very glad that he has led CSK but there comes a time when everyone has to say goodbye to the game."

Gopinath also backed CSK to pip Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener on Friday and said the latter, still searching for their maiden IPL title triumph, may have to wait for one more season at least to lift the silverware. He predicted a final between CSK and the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians.

"Virat is a great player and has many more years left as player. But I don't think that he will win the title this season."

Gopichand also advised Rohit Sharma not to try pre-meditated shots if he wants to be successful this season.

"Rohit is good, he is aggressive but him pre-meditating his shots has led to his downfall recently. He should not pre-meditate his shots, should wait and play the ball to its merit."

On Rishabh Pant's comeback, Gopinath said, "One player can't change the fortunes of the team and him being the captain, he needs to understand the opposition well. If he does so then he can be successful with DC."

