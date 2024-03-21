Cricket

IPL 2024: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Talks On Captaincy Change

On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni

Advertisement

P
PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
(Photo%3A%20X%7CCSK)
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming in action at the CSK pre-tournament camp ahead of IPL 2024. (Photo: X|CSK)
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking charge, in Chennai on March 21, Thursday. (More Cricket News)

On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore here, CSK announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni.

In 2022, CSK entered the IPL with Jadeja as their skipper but it was a move that backfired, with Dhoni taking back the captaincy role.

Advertisement

"We weren't ready to move away from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time," Fleming told the media here ahead of CSK's clash against RCB.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) pictured here with MS Dhoni (c) and Utkarsha Gaikwad. - Instagram/ruutu.131
IPL 2024: Listing Down MS Dhoni's Stellar Record As Chennai Super Kings Captain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"(The) last time MS (had) left captaincy, (it) was shocking to us and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew," Fleming said.

"We have been working hard to prepare leaders. We have been slow on life after MS Dhoni. But trusting the youngsters has paid off well for us. I have already had a word with the youngsters like Rutu (Gaekwad) about leadership and captaincy. It is a great opportunity for him to lead the team," Fleming said.

Advertisement

Fleming said Dhoni had looked promising in practice matches in the lead up to the IPL and hoped he would not have any fitness-related issues during the tournament.

"MS has done well in the practice games and I hope that we will have his services for the rest of the season," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads