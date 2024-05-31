Cricket

India Women Vs South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt Named Skipper For Test And ODI Series

Top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt was on Friday named as captain of South Africa’s Test and ODI teams for the tour of India, beginning from June 16.

AP
Newly appointed South Africa women's team skipper Laura Wolvaardt Photo: AP
info_icon

Johannesburg, May 31: Top-order batter Laura Wolvaardt was on Friday named as captain of South Africa’s Test and ODI teams for the tour of India, beginning from June 16. (More Cricket News)

The tour will start with three ODIs in Bengaluru before the visitors to move to Chennai for one-off Test and T20Is, for which the squad will be announced later.

South Africa will be without the services of experienced Lara Goodall (hamstring injury), Chloe Tryon (back) and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), as they are currently under recuperation.

However, they might be included in the T20I side later.

Interim coach Dillon du Preez said negating Indian spinners has been an important part of their preparation for the tour.

“We had big focus on options against spin and it was good to see the buy-in from the team. We also have new management involved.

“So, this would be a great opportunity for them to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the (women’s T20) World Cup (in September in Bangladesh,” said Du Preez in a release.

The former South African all-rounder urged the team to remain calm under pressure.

“The key for us would be to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure and try and play key moments in the game better than the opposition.

“We all know a series against India in India will always be tough,” he added.

South Africa Test/ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  2. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  3. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  4. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  5. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs