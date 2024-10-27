Cricket

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match

Here is all you need to know about the second ODI between India women and New Zealand women - venue, squads, preview, timing and live streaming details

India womens cricket team Asia Cup 2024
File photo of the Indian women's cricket team. Photo: X/BCCI Women
India Women are all set to face New Zealand Women in the second ODI of a three-match series on Sunday, October 27 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (More Cricket News)

The Indian team is gearing up for a stronger showing from its batters as they seek to clinch the series against New Zealand in the second women’s ODI on Sunday.

Although India secured a comfortable victory in the first match by 59 runs, the batting performance was inconsistent, with several players falling in the 30s and 40s after getting starts.

The hosts will be looking for a different narrative in this upcoming match. Skipper Smriti Mandhana will need to take charge, following the impressive performance by debutant Tejal Hasabnis in the previous encounter.

The left-hander scored just eight runs in the opening match, extending her recent struggles over the past month. However, she can look back on a fantastic performance against South Africa earlier this July, where she accumulated runs effortlessly, including two notable centuries.

Alongside Mandhana’s form, the Indian camp is also closely monitoring the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match due to an unspecified niggle.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma mentioned that there hasn’t been extensive discussion on batting strategies, highlighting that the primary focus will be to spend more time in the middle to enhance their performance.

In terms of bowling, India will be pleased with the impressive performance of debutant pacer Saima Thakor in the previous match, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav's return to wicket-taking form in this format.

Thakor showcased her potential with a strong debut, while Yadav's resurgence adds depth to the bowling lineup, making for a promising combination as they head into the next match.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s hopes of leveling the series took a significant hit as talismanic all-rounder Amelia Kerr was ruled out due to a left quadricep muscle tear sustained in the first match.

Kerr, who will return home on Sunday, is expected to require approximately three weeks to recover from her Grade One injury.

She was a standout performer for New Zealand in the first ODI, achieving a four-wicket haul. With the final game of the series just three days away, she will not be replaced in the squad.

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

When and where will the India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI be played?

The India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, October 27 at 1:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

