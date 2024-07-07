Stunned in the first game, a smarting Indian team will look to avenge the loss with a strong performance in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, in Harare on Sunday, July 7. (Streaming | Key Battles | More Cricket News)
The new-look India side, helmed by Shubman Gill, was expected to face a stern test from the hosts. But few would have foreseen the kind of batting capitulation that unfolded on Saturday.
Chasing a modest total of 116 runs, the visitors were bowled out for just 102 runs. They will look to bounce back in the second game of the five-match series. The 15-member India squad has none of the members from the core group that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.
Travelling reserves Gill and Rinku Singh are the only players even remotely associated with the World Cup-winning team, and hence the onus will be on the youngsters to show their wares after the retirement of senior pros Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.
As for hosts Zimbabwe, this will be a chance to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Their captain Sikandar Raza starred in the first game, and will aim to replicate that on Sunday.
Who will win in the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I of their five-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off nine times in T20 internationals. India have won six of those games, while Zimbabwe have won thrice.
India Vs Zimbabwe Squads
India: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.
India Vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs
India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
India Vs Zimbabwe Weather Report
There is negligible to zero chance of rain interrupting the match. The temperatures will hover in the mid 20s (degree Celsius).
India Vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report
This will be the second T20I match to be held at the Harare venue in 2024. The first game of the series on Saturday was a low-scoring one, and the second one might pan out similarly. Spinners have done well in the recent past, and a similarly spin-friendly pitch could be in store on Sunday.
India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction
Despite the shock result in the first T20I, Google gives India an 84% winning chance against Zimbabwe's 16%.