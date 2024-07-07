India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match?

India will face off against Zimbabwe in the second T20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
After a tough first outing, the young Indian side will look to put up a better performance and level the series. On the other hand, the Sikandar Raza-led side will look to take a 2-0 lead and press their dominance.
Harare Sports Club Weather Forecast For IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match
As per AccuWeather, the temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius come matchday in Harare. With zero probability of thunderstorms, the fans can expect a full game.
Squads
India (first 2 games): Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.