India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

With the series sealed, India would like to consolidate their dominance over Zimbabwe when the two teams face each other in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday in Harare. (Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
After losing a low-scoring opening match of the series, India have bounced back well to win three matches in a row, all of them convincingly. After failing in the first match, the Indian batters have shown their talent by smashing the Zimbabwe bowlers all around.
Zimbabwe have not looked like competing since the pitches have started suiting batters and they would hope for a more bowler-friendly surface in the last T20I.
Can Zimbabwe upstage India once again or the visitors continue their dominance? Here are the three key player battles that will decide the course of the India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I.
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Blessing Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani has shown his worth in the series. He has impressed with his discipline and despite Indian batters thrashing his bowling partners, Muzarabani has stood out with economical bowling. He has taken wickets too and with Jaiswal in form, Zimbabwe would love their tall fast bowler to get the left-hander's wicket early.
If Muzarabani can get Jaiswal early, it will pave the way for a good Zimbabwe performance.
Abhishek Sharma vs Sikandar Raza
Abhishek Sharma is the only player in this series to score a century and the hard-hitting left-hander will again look to take on Zimbabwean bowlers.
Sikandar Raza is a one of a kind player who leads his team on the field, with the bat and with the ball too. He will surely take the responsibility of stopping a rampaging Abhishek on his shoulders. If he can get Abhishek, Zimbabwe would make things tough for the visitors.
Sikandar Raza vs Ravi Bishnoi
Raza will have to shine with the bat as well if Zimbabwe are to upset India again. For that though he will have to read Bishnoi's googlies. Bishnoi has been in fine form in the series and he is surely going to give the hosts another headache.
A lot rides on Raza, who is considered a better player of spin, to tackle Bishnoi.