India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India take on West Indies in the first Test match in Ahmedabad. Here are the live streaming and weather forecast for the first day of the 1st IND vs WI Test match, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jasprit Bumrah, India vs West Indies, AP
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Cricket Score: India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, stretches during a practice session ahead of the 1st Test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
  • IND take on WI in the 1st Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Shubman Gill-led side drew their last Test series against England

  • India will be firm favourites against the WI who are without their regular pace attack

India will lock horns against the West Indies in the 1st Test in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday, October 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The hosts come into this series on the back a 2-2 series draw away to England.

This will the first instance in 15 years that the Indian team won't feature the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin after the troika's retirement from red-ball cricket.

India's last home series ended in a disaster with a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in 2024.

For the West Indies, their backs are firmly against the wall even before the first ball has been bowled. The ignominy of being shot out for their lowest-ever total of 27 in their previous outing -- a day-night Test at Jamaica against Australia -- looms large and there is no immediate remedy to their issues.

If anything, the exit of exciting fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to injuries has taken away a lot of firepower from bowling, which could force the visitors to lean more on their two left-arm spinners.

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 1 Ahmedabad Weather Report

IND vs Wi 1st Test Day 1 Ahmedabad Weather Photo: AccuWeather
Ahmedabad weather suggests a high probability of precipitation on October 2, the first day of the IND vs WI Test match. The skies are expected to be clearer for the next few days, still though, with moderate chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details For India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live stream in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

When and where will India vs West Indies 1st Test take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from October 2, 2025. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST with the toss slated to take place at 9am IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

