Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch

Stuart Binny turned the clock back and almost took India over the line in a thriller against UAE in the Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
India needed an improbable 32 runs in the final six balls and Stuart Binny single-handedly took the team at the cusp of win before faltering on the last ball of the match.
Asif Khan Lala was entrusted with the final over of the match with India 32 runs away from target. Binny found the gap on the off side on the first ball to get a four. The former India all-rounder then smashed four back-to-back sixes after a wide to bring the equation down to just 3 runs from the last ball.
The form of Binny made it look like he will manage to hit the ball out of the ground again. However, Lala's good length delivery missed the middle of Binny's bat and istead took an edge and rolled to the third man area. Indian batters tried to run a double and tie the scores but Binny was run out on the strikers end. India fell a run short of UAE's total and lost the match.
Binny, who bowls medium pace, had also been India's best bowler during UAE's batting. The all-rounder picked up three wickets in his two overs giving away 32 runs.
For UAE, opener Khalid Shah's 10-ball 42 was the standout performance and he was adjudged the Player Of The Match for the same. Shah hit one four and six sixes, the most in the match, in his innings. Shah and Zahoor Khan, who hit 37 in 11 balls, took UAE to 130/5.
For India, Binny finished with 44 from 11 balls and captain Robin Utthappa got 43 from 10 deliveries.
India had earlier lost to Pakistan in the tournament and have now lost both of their group matches.