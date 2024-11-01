Cricket

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Vs Pakistan Clash Highlights Day 1 Of The Prestigious Tournament

The arch-rivals India and Pakistan were up against each other on the first day of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024

India-Vs-Pakistan-Hong-Kong-Sixes-2024
IND vs PAK: Indian captain Robin Uthappa at the end of the match. Photo: Special Arrangement
The first day of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground provided the fans with some entertaining and exciting contests. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The encounter between Bangladesh and Oman was nothing less than a treat for the spectators as the Bangla tigers put up a big score of 147/0 in 6 overs. Jishan Alam scored 55 off 12 while captain Mohammad Saifuddin struck 55 off 12 before retiring.

Later, the Bangladesh bowler restricted their opponents to 113/5 to win the match by 34 runs.

The highlight of the day was the classic clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue scored 119/2 in 6 overs after batting first. Bharat Chipli top-scored for the side with 53 off 16 before retiring while captain Robin Uthappa notched up 31 off 8.

But it was a total dominance from the Pakistan batters as they chased down the target by 6 wickets and with one over to spare. Asif Ali played a key role as his brisk knock of 55 off 14 laid the foundation for a comprehensive win. Asif Ali retired after scoring a fifty and rest of the job was done by Muhammad Akhlaq (40* off 12) and Faheem Ashraf (22* off 5).

In another fixture Australia were on a roll against England. The Aussies posted 147/1 in 6 overs, courtesy Dan Christian's 51 off 13 before he retired, Sam Heazlett's unbeaten 41 off 11 and Alex Ross' 27* off 7.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa. - File
Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

England, in reply didn’t really get the start they needed and lost wickets regularly. Ethan Brookes tried to get England back in the hunt with 35* off 8 but his late surge didn't really help as the side was eventually restricted to 112/5 in 6 overs. Jack Wood picked up two wickets for his team.

South Africa had a brilliant start to the campaign and they followed it with yet another convincing win against New Zealand. The Proteas bowled out the Blackcaps for 41 with Matthew Boast picking up three wickets for 3 runs and JJ Smuts returned with bowling figures of 2/2 in one over.

The South African side then chased down the target by 5 wickets in two overs.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were up against each other in the final match of the first day. The Lankan bowler put up a stunning show as they defended a target of 108 runs as Bangladesh could only manage 89/3.

Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten at 42 off 17 for his side. Lahiru Samarakoon scalped a couple of wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka put up 107/3 in 6 overs after Lahiru Madushanka remained not out at 48 off 17.

South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka won both their games on Day 1 and have four points each in the kitty.

Don’t miss a moment of the action! Tune in to Star Sports and Fancode to catch all the thrilling matches of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, featuring 12 teams competing for glory. Join us as we celebrate cricket in its most exciting form! The broadcast begins at 8:15 AM (Hong Kong Time) and 5:45 AM (IST).

