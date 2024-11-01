Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Vs Pakistan Clash Highlights Day 1 Of The Prestigious Tournament

But it was a total dominance from the Pakistan batters as they chased down the target by 6 wickets and with one over to spare. Asif Ali played a key role as his brisk knock of 55 off 14 laid the foundation for a comprehensive win. Asif Ali retired after scoring a fifty and rest of the job was done by Muhammad Akhlaq (40* off 12) and Faheem Ashraf (22* off 5).