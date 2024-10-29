Cricket

Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know

Here are the live streaming, telecast, squad, timings and other details for the upcoming Hong Kong 2024 sixes tournament

File pic of Indian cricket team. Photo: BCCI
Robin Uthappa-led Team India will be participating in the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, a tournament in which legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, have been a part of in the previous years. (More Cricket News)

The official X account of Cricket Hong Kong confirmed the development of the same.

"Team announcement. Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and Maximum thrills! HK6 is back from 1st to 3rd November 2024! Don’t miss out!" Cricket Hong Kong wrote.

The other teams to feature in the tournament will be Pakistan, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman and Bangladesh. All the games will be played at Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong Sixes Format:

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will feature all-new format as compared to the traditional one as it has only six players per side participating in a five-innings per side match. Batters will not be allowed to bat after a certain score, whereas wides and no-balls will result in two runs.

Also, all five wickets fall then the left-alone batter will be allowed to bat on accompanied by a non-striker to help continue running between the wickets.

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Groups

  • Pool A - South Africa (A1), New Zealand (A2), Hong Kong, China (A3)

  • Pool B - Australia (B1), England (B2), Nepal (B3)

  • Pool C - India (C1), Pakistan (C2), UAE (C3)

  • Pool D - Sri Lanka (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Oman (D3)

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Schedule

NOVEMBER 1

  • South Africa vs Hong Kong (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

  • England vs Nepal (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

  • Pakistan vs UAE (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

  • Sri Lanka vs Oman (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

  • New Zealand vs Hong Kong (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)

  • Bangladesh vs Oman (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)

  • India vs Pakistan (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)

  • England vs Australia (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)

  • South Africa vs New Zealand (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)

  • Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 2

  • Australia vs Nepal (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

  • India vs UAE (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

  • Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

  • Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

  • Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 (9:40 AM IST-10:35 AM IST)

  • Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 (10:35 AM IST-11:30 AM IST)

  • Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 (11:30 AM IST-12:25 PM IST)

  • Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 (12:25 PM IST-1:15 PM IST)

  • Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 (1:15 PM IST-2:10 PM IST)

  • Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 (2:10 PM IST-3:05 PM IST)

NOVEMBER 3

  • Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 (6 AM IST-6:55 AM IST)

  • Plate Semi-final 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 (6:55 AM IST-7:50 AM IST)

  • Plate Semi-final 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 (7:50 AM IST-8:45 AM IST)

  • Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 (8:45 AM IST-9:40 AM IST)

  • Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 (10:20 AM IST-11:10 AM IST)

  • Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 (11:10 AM IST-12:05 PM IST)

  • Bowl final (12:05 PM IST-12:55 PM IST)

  • Plate Final (12:55 PM IST-1:45 PM IST)

  • Cup Final (1:55 PM IST-2:45 PM IST)

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Full Squads

India: Robin Uthappa (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (captain), Asif Ali, Shahab Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin

Australia: Dan Christian (captain), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (captain), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras

South Africa: JJ Smuts (captain), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Luthando Midiri, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (captain), Bibek Kumar Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madusanka (captain), Dhanajay Lakshan, Lahiru Samarkoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Rathnayake

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi (captain), Abdullah Al Mamun, Abu Haider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddi, Nahidul Islam, Shohagh Gazi

UAE: Asif Khan (captain), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan.

New Zealand: Todd Astle (captain), Harmeet Singh, Henry McIntrye, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell.

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Live Streaming

Hong Kong Sixes 2024 will be live streamed on FanCode app and website whereas Star Sports will telecast the event. The broadcast begins at 8:15 AM (Hong Kong Time) and 5:45 AM (IST).

Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Venue

The Hong Kong Sixes 2024 matches will be held at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground situated in Hong Kong, China.

