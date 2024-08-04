Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling

Hasaranga's exit depletes the Sri Lankan bowling attack since they have already lost the services of Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara

Wanindu Hasaranga picks up Virat Kohli in the first ODI Photo: AP
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. (More Cricket News)

With the first ODI ending in a thrilling tie, India and Sri Lanka will face off in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Hasaranga was seen holding his hamstring during the final delivery of his spell.

Jeffrey Vandersay has been named the replacement for the all-rounder whose exit depletes the Sri Lankan bowling attack since they have already lost the services of Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates an early wicket in the first ODI against Sri Lanka - AP
IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo

BY PTI

“Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring,” a release from Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release.

“He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury.”

“Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the squad in place of Hasaranga,” the release added.

The 34-year-old Vandersay played the last of his 22 ODIs for Sri Lanka in January this year against Zimbabwe.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on August 7.

