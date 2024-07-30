India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain

Charith Asalanka has been appointed Sri Lanka's ODI captain as the selectors unveiled the squad for the three match series against India on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Earlier this month, Asalanka was also trusted with the captaincy duties in the T20Is after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down from the role following a first round exit in the T20 World Cup.
In the ODI format, Asalanka takes over the reigns from Kusal Mendis.
Another big takeaway from the squad is the inclusion of Nishan Madushka who has earned his maiden ODI call-up. The 24-year-old opener has impressed for Sri Lanka in his short Test career so far.
Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando are the other top-order batters in the squad.
Among pacers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera continue to be out of the side following their injuries ahead of the T20I series against India. Matheesha Pathirana on the other hand returns to the squad. Asitha Fernando also gets back into the ODI side following a fine Lanka Premier League showing.
Sri Lanka squad for ODIs against India
Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya
The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series begins August 2 with second and the final match set to take place on August 4 and 7. All the games will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
For India, seniors will return with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both set to start. Rohit will also lead the side. India have already wrapped up the T20 series 2-0.