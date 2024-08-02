Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'

The former Lankan captain said the players should be ready to accept criticism after a shoddy show such as theirs in the T20Is series

India vs Sri Lanka-Cricket
Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: X/@Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon

Interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya said Sri Lankan players will have to work on improving their “cricket awareness” in the wake of their collapse in the recently-concluded T20I series against India. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka were in good positions during the three-match rubber but they lost wickets in a heap to suffer a 0-3 defeat.

“I don't see a lack of commitment, but they have got to tackle pressure better. Their cricket awareness also needs sharpening. We are taking the responsibility; you can't go away from that,” Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo' as his side entered the three-match ODI series against India.

“As long as they realise that, and make sure that, we'll have to keep giving them the confidence and support,” he added.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant in action in New York. - X/RishabhPant17
IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache

BY PTI

Jayasuriya said batsmen need not worry about hitting sixes constantly as large Sri Lankan grounds offer ample chances to score off through boundaries and twos.

“When you talk about power hitting, I don't think you need that much (in SL). If you hit enough fours and enough twos, you get the total that you need.

“The Sri Lankan grounds are a little bigger. There's no reason why you can't hit boundaries, or twos, or threes. If you can do that, you can get by without hitting so many sixes,” he said.

The former Lankan captain said the players should be ready to accept criticism after a shoddy show such as theirs in the T20Is series.

“We have to take the criticism as well, as a coach, as a support staff, as a team. I had to go through this (phase) in my time as a cricketer, every cricketer has to go through this. When criticism comes, you have to take it,” he said.

Rohit Sharma has said India face a difficult decision on how to choose as their first-choice wicketkeeper - null
IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener

BY Stats Perform

Jayasuriya backed newly-appointed captain Charith Asalanka to come good sooner rather than later.

“Charith Asalanka is one of our best players in this format, and we need to remember that. But there is some pressure when you get captaincy. You have got to give him a little time.

“There are ten more players in the side, and 16 in the squad. We all have to get together and give him confidence. At any moment, the captain could click. Asalanka is someone who works really hard, professional and communicates well,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: First Show Of Rohit-Virat Under Gambhir
  2. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  5. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. 'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Claim Lives, Cause Severe Damages | In Photos
  4. 'No Systemic Breach': SC Ruled Out NEET UG Cancellation As Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh
  5. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax
Entertainment News
  1. 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Returns To Comedy With Taapsee Pannu And Aces It Like A Pro
  2. Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'
  3. Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour To September Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances', Fans Pray For His Recovery
  4. Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  2. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  3. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
  4. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
  5. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax