IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener

Rohit Sharma has said India face a difficult decision on their wicket-keeper batsman selection ahead of their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Sharma, who declared his retirement from T20I's following India's success at the World Cup earlier this year, watched on as the Men in Blue started off a new era under the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav.
India comfortably beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in that series, and now face the same opponents in three 50-over matches that start this Friday.
Sharma will captain India for the upcoming fixtures, and acknowledged the difficulty in selecting the team's wicketkeeper batter for ODIs, with both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both in the mix.
Pant last featured in an ODI for India in November 2022, but has since made a comeback to the national team and was part of their T20 World Cup success in June.
First-choice Pant also played in two of the three T20s against Sri Lanka last month but faces competition from Rahul, who has been solid behind the stumps and impressed during the 2023 50-overs World Cup at home.
"It's a tough call. Both are quality players, you know the abilities of both. It's not easy to pick a team when you have players like that," Sharma told reporters.
"That's what these two individuals are all about. They're match-winners in their own way.
"It's always nice to have (such) problems. When you discuss a lot about whom to pick, it means there's quality in the squad. I look forward to these problems."
While Sharma has retired from the 20-over format, he is expected to stay in the role in 50-overs cricket with the Champions Trophy scheduled for next year.
The upcoming fixtures will present another difficult test for new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is yet to taste defeat in his first three games in charge.
"We'll keep in mind what we want to achieve as a team but this is by no means preparation or practice (for the Champions Trophy). We want to play good cricket and get something out of the series. It's as simple as that," Sharma said.
"We don't want to think about trying this or that. Of course we want to try everything possible, but when you're representing the nation the quality of the cricket should remain the way it is and how we've played in the last few years.
"That's more important, more than thinking that it's a preparation so let's go out and chill in Colombo."
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be without pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka, while Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara are also out with illness and a fractured thumb.
Uncapped Mohamed Shiraz has been brought in as replacement as they look to bounce back from their whitewash defeat in their recent T20 series.