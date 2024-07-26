India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India and Sri Lanka begin their T20I journeys afresh from Saturday under new captains. The three match T20I series begins Saturday, June 27 with Surykumar Yadav leading India and Charith Asalanka captaining Sri Lanka. (Streaming | Preview | More Cricket News)
India are the T20 World Champions while Sri Lanka faced an opening round exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
India have a new coaching setup at the helm with Gautam Gambhir taking over the baton from Rahul Dravid. One of the things to watch out in the series will be what changes Gambhir brings to the Indian team.
Sri Lanka on the other hand have selected players on the back of their strong performance in the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League. They will hope to replicate their good outings in this series too.
Who will win in the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I of their three-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs Sri Lanka Head To Head
Total: 29
India: 19
Sri Lanka: 9
No Result: 1
Even though India enjoy a considerable lead in the head to head record against Sri Lanka, the last time the Men In Blue toured the island for a T20I series, they lost 2-1.
India Vs Sri Lanka Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube
India Vs Sri Lanka Probable XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando
India Vs Sri Lanka Fantasy 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando
India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Weather
It is expected to be cloudy and humid out there in Pallekele on Saturday, July 27. A couple of thunderstorms are also predicted. The temperature will range from 29 to 23 degree Celsius.
India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a good sporting pitch with something for everyone on it. Middling score of 160-180 can be expected.
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction
India are favourites to win the opening match of the series. Google also gives the Men In Blue a 71% chance of winning the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka.
Match begins from 7 pm IST.