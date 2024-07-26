Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I of their three-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Arshdeep Singh-Suryakumar yadav-india vs sri lanka-cricket
India vs Sri Lanka T20I series starts from July 27 AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

India and Sri Lanka begin their T20I journeys afresh from Saturday under new captains. The three match T20I series begins Saturday, June 27 with Surykumar Yadav leading India and Charith Asalanka captaining Sri Lanka. (Streaming | Preview | More Cricket News)

India are the T20 World Champions while Sri Lanka faced an opening round exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India have a new coaching setup at the helm with Gautam Gambhir taking over the baton from Rahul Dravid. One of the things to watch out in the series will be what changes Gambhir brings to the Indian team.

Sri Lanka on the other hand have selected players on the back of their strong performance in the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League. They will hope to replicate their good outings in this series too.

File photo of India batter and current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. - BCCI
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir

BY PTI

Who will win in the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I of their three-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India Vs Sri Lanka Head To Head

Total: 29

India: 19

Sri Lanka: 9

No Result: 1

Even though India enjoy a considerable lead in the head to head record against Sri Lanka, the last time the Men In Blue toured the island for a T20I series, they lost 2-1.

India Vs Sri Lanka Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

India's Arshdeep Singh, right, celebrates with teammate Suryakumar Yadav. - AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Sri Lanka Probable XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

India Vs Sri Lanka Fantasy 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Weather

It is expected to be cloudy and humid out there in Pallekele on Saturday, July 27. A couple of thunderstorms are also predicted. The temperature will range from 29 to 23 degree Celsius.

India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a good sporting pitch with something for everyone on it. Middling score of 160-180 can be expected.

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction

India are favourites to win the opening match of the series. Google also gives the Men In Blue a 71% chance of winning the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka.

Match begins from 7 pm IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Eriksen In 'No Rush' To Decide Manchester United Future
  2. English Premier League: Gary Mcallister 'Can't Visualise Liverpool Without Van Dijk' Amid Exit Rumours
  3. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  2. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
  3. UP: Local BJP Leader's Son Slaps 70-Year-Old Man Repeatedly, Threatens Wife | Caught On Cam
  4. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  5. Karnataka Government To Rename Ramanagara District As Bengaluru South
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  2. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  3. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  4. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
  5. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
World News
  1. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  2. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  3. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  4. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
  5. UK Won’t Challenge ICC Arrest Warrant Request Against Benjamin Netanyahu
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film