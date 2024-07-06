Cricket

India Vs Pakistan Preview, World Championship Of Legends: IND-PAK Brace Themselves For Sell-Out Edgbaston Clash

The World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions is highly anticipated and cricket fans worldwide are looking forward to it

File
IND Vs PAK: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi will lock horns in India-Pakistan match at World C'ship of Legends. Photo: File
info_icon

The World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions is highly anticipated and cricket fans worldwide are looking forward to it. (More Cricket News)

With all 23000 seats sold out, the anticipation has reached a fever pitch guaranteeing stadium patrons an amazing experience. Approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) the World Championship of Legends got underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3 and will run through July 18.

Prior to the match the members of the two teams have conveyed their excitement and resolve.

The Pakistan Champions team member Younis Khan offered his opinions on the forthcoming game, “We are excited to play India in this esteemed tournament, our longtime competition. Our group has put in a lot of preparation and we are sure we can put on an amazing show. For us, it’s about pride and passion for both the sport and our nation, it’s not just a game.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by India Champions’ member Suresh Raina, who shares, “Playing Pakistan is always an honor and tomorrow’s game is no exception. On the field our squad is fired up and prepared to give it our all. We hope that our performance will make the fans proud because of their amazing energy and support.”

Harshit Tomar Founder & CEO of World Championship Legends also stressed on the importance of tomorrow’s match, he shares, “There is an incredible level of excitement and anticipation when one of the most passionate and legendary rivalries in cricket history is involved in our inaugural tournament.

The sold-out stadium and the tremendous support from the crowd highlight the special appeal and importance of this meeting. This historic match perfectly captures the essence and history of cricket and we are honored to be the host of it."

Legends of the game are competing and reliving their prime on the cricket field thanks to the World Championship of Legends which has seen incredible engagement and participation. The India-Pakistan match tomorrow is predicted to be the tournament’s high point displaying, not only the talent of these great players but also the game’s enduring essence.

Legends of retired cricket from all over the world came together for the inaugural edition of World Championship of Legends including Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions, India Champions and Pakistan Champions. Legendary athletes that have made noteworthy contributions to the sport make up each team which elevates the competition and increases its excitement.

When is India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024?

India Vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends 2024 will be played on Saturday, July 6 at Edgbaston. 

Where to watch India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024? 

The broadcast of the India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends match will be available on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be on the Fancode App and website.

India Champions:

Yuvraj Singh (c), Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi

Pakistan Champions:

Shahid Afridi (c), Sharjeel Khan, Umer Akmal, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, Misbah Ul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Sohail Khan, Abdul Rehman, Aamir Yamin, Taufeeq Umer, Shoaib Maqsood, Yasir Arafat, Tanveer Ahmed

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Pathirana, Phillips Help Colombo Strikers Pip Kandy Falcons In Thriller
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India Stunned By Zimbabwe In Harare - Data Debrief
  3. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  4. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
Football News
  1. Pedri Gonzalez To Miss The Rest Of Euro 2024 As Spain Confirm Knee Injury
  2. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  3. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  4. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  5. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Reveals Light Tank 'Zorawar', To Be Deployed At LAC Against China
  2. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  3. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  4. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  5. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  2. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  3. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
  4. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  5. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: England Vs Switzerland In Euro Quarters; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon