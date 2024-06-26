Cricket

World Championship Of Legends 2024: WCL Announces Broadcast Partners By Region, Check Details

(Photo: File)
Yuvraj Singh (Photo: File)
The World Championship of Legends (WCL), that will feature former international superstars from all over the planet has announced its official broadcasting partners for several regions across the globe. (More Cricket News)

The partnership will ensure that cricket fans worldwide can experience and enjoy the tournament live from the comfort of their home.

India: Star Sports

North America: Willow by Cricbuzz

MENA Region: Cricbuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

The tournament will kick off from July 3rd, and will run till the 13th at Edgbaston and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the United Kingdom.

It has also been approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board and the cricketing carnival is expected to bring back smiles on the faces of fans while bringing stars back together for cricket.

The team boasts legendary players like left-hand batter Shaun Marsh, pacer Brett Lee, wicket-keeper Tim Paine, and pace bowling all-rounder Ben Cutting. - Australia Champions
Tim Paine, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh To Feature For Australia Champions In WCL

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“We are excited to provide fans with the chance to see cricket legends in action once again. With our global broadcasting partners, we can reach a wide audience and celebrate the spirit of cricket worldwide. Partnering with Star Sports will bring WCL to a broad audience in Asia, ensuring top-notch coverage of this historic event,” Harshit Tomar, owner of WLC was quoted as saying in a press release.

The tournament will feature teams from India, Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan.

A few notable names from each team are as follows:

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina

Australia Champions: Brett lee , Aaron Finch , Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting

England Champions: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel

West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Dwayne Smith

South Africa Champions: Jacques Kallis , JP duminy,Dale Steyn

Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan

