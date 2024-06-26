World Championship Of Legends 2024: WCL Announces Broadcast Partners By Region, Check Details

The World Championship of Legends (WCL), that will feature former international superstars from all over the planet has announced its official broadcasting partners for several regions across the globe. (More Cricket News)
The partnership will ensure that cricket fans worldwide can experience and enjoy the tournament live from the comfort of their home.
India: Star Sports
North America: Willow by Cricbuzz
MENA Region: Cricbuzz
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
The tournament will kick off from July 3rd, and will run till the 13th at Edgbaston and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in the United Kingdom.
It has also been approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board and the cricketing carnival is expected to bring back smiles on the faces of fans while bringing stars back together for cricket.
“We are excited to provide fans with the chance to see cricket legends in action once again. With our global broadcasting partners, we can reach a wide audience and celebrate the spirit of cricket worldwide. Partnering with Star Sports will bring WCL to a broad audience in Asia, ensuring top-notch coverage of this historic event,” Harshit Tomar, owner of WLC was quoted as saying in a press release.
The tournament will feature teams from India, Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan.
A few notable names from each team are as follows:
India Champions: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina
Australia Champions: Brett lee , Aaron Finch , Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting
England Champions: Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel
West Indies Champions: Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Dwayne Smith
South Africa Champions: Jacques Kallis , JP duminy,Dale Steyn
Pakistan Champions: Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan