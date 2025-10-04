India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

India and Pakistan face off in a crucial ICC Women’s World Cup group match at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium
India’s depth in batting and pace-spin bowling attack make them one of the tournament's favourites so far
Pakistan rely on captain Fatima Sana and a young core to overcome early setbacks and make a home impact
India and Pakistan will face off at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 5 October, with the match scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group stage match 6.
India enter this clash unbeaten in the tournament, buoyed by a comprehensive 59-run win via DLS over Sri Lanka in their opener. Deepti Sharma’s all-round display, 53 runs and three wickets, along with a gutsy 103-run seventh-wicket stand between Sharma and Amanjot Kaur rescued India when they were in trouble.
Smriti Mandhana’s consistency this year, cumulative ODI averages approaching 50 and a strong record in Colombo, gives India a reliable top order.
Pakistan, in contrast, suffered a heavy defeat in their opener as they chased a modest target against Bangladesh and collapsed, highlighting gaps in their batting depth.
Their tournament hinges on openers like Sidra Amin, who has scored heavily this year and must provide stability, and captain Fatima Sana, who needs to marshal both ball and leadership under pressure. Pakistan’s bowling attack has flashes of promise but must step up early in this match to unsettle India’s momentum.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the action through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring easy access to all the game’s key moments.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry