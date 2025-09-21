R Ashwin has supported Andy Pycroft amid the recent controversy
Pakistan have demanded action against Pycroft accusing him of not being partial
ICC have not ceded to Pakistan's demands and appointed Pycroft as the referee again for the next India vs Pakistan clash
Legendary India spinner R Ashwin has backed Andy Pycroft who is at the centre of controversy since the India vs Pakistan clash at the 2025 Asia Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board has accused Pycroft of being partisan after India refused the customary handshake with Pakistan players during the Group A clash between the two neighbours.
Ashwin said Pakistan's "drama" is of no use and the team should rather focus on ways to improve the on-field performance. India thrashed Pakistan in a one-sided clash last Sunday in Dubai.
“Andy Pycroft actually saved everybody from seeing such a poor spectacle,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show ‘Ash Ki Baat’. “India informed the match referee in advance — this is our decision, and we will follow it. That’s it. After all this drama, you lost the match. So what are you complaining about? You didn’t lose because we didn’t shake hands. Please go and find out what you can actually improve.”
Ashwin said Pakistan were trying to make Pycroft the scapegoat for a thing with which he had nothing to do.
“If no handshake was your problem with India, why were you looking for an answer to that problem in the UAE game? Why did you have to make Andy Pycroft the scapegoat? He has done nothing wrong,” he said.
“He is not a schoolteacher. He’s not a principal. He can’t go and bring Surya and say, ‘Come shake hands’. That’s not his job. What exactly is Pycroft’s fault here?”
“Whether it’s a corporate office, a government firm, or a cricket team — when there’s an organisational directive, you follow it. Our players were clear: they were here to represent India, and they followed protocol. The cricketers also communicated their stance — they said, ‘We don’t want to shake hands.’ That’s our side of the story. The matter should end there,” Ashwin concluded.
Pycroft appointed referee again
Meanwhile, amid Pakistan's demands to remove him, ICC has once again put Andy Pycroft in charge of the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash at the Super 4s.
Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts after winning the Group A match that took place last Sunday in Dubai. India captain Suryakumar Yadav also did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan skipper, at the toss where Pycroft was present as the match referee. Alleging violation of 'Spirit of the Game' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded Pycroft's removal from the panel.
However, the demand has not been met and ICC has intiated a review after Pakistan leaked a video of Pycroft's meeting with Salman Ali Agha ahead of the UAE clash.