India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Is 'Ponga Baba', Predicting IND Win Today?

The Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai will be a historic first as India face Pakistan for the title, but the buzz has been amplified by ‘Ponga Baba’, an AI-powered cricket predictor mixing stats, form, and crowd sentiment. With his verdict delivered in bold terms, fans are curious about the figure making headlines ahead of the high-stakes battle

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Is Ponga Baba, Predicting IND Win Today
In between all the excitement surrounding the India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, one figure has suddenly emerged in conversation, ‘Ponga Baba’. But unlike traditional oracles, this Baba is AI-powered. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Ponga Baba, an AI predictor, has forecast an Indian victory in the final 

  • India and Pakistan meet for the first time ever in an Asia Cup final

  • Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma passed fit before the title clash

In between all the excitement surrounding the India and Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, one figure has suddenly emerged in conversation, ‘Ponga Baba’. But unlike traditional oracles, this Baba is AI-powered.  

Ponga Baba has been described as a perfect fusion of data science, cricketing logic, and playful prediction. With decades of match stats, player form, pitch behavior, and even fan sentiment factored in, his forecasts have captivated attention.  

Follow every live update from the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final here.

With algorithms sharper than a googly and insights as bold as a last-over six, this digital cricket sage has one clear forecast for the Asia Cup 2025 final: “India will win – not by luck, but because they’re simply too good right now.”  

The Final Setting 

India and Pakistan will play an Asia Cup final for the very first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. The match takes place under the Dubai lights at a sold-out stadium where passions will run high.  

India enter the match unbeaten, having already defeated Pakistan twice in this edition, while Pakistan managed to fight their way into the final after a nervy Super Four run. India were given a wake-up call in a tied Super Four match against Sri Lanka, which they eventually won via Super Over. Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, who both suffered injury concerns, have been declared fit for the finale.  

Ponga Baba’s Final Prediction

As the countdown begins, Ponga Baba’s words ring loud: “India will beat Pakistan. Again. The bat will talk, the ball will dance, and the trophy will stay in India.”  

It might be tongue-in-cheek, it might be data-backed, but the prediction has only added spice to cricket’s biggest rivalry on its biggest Asian stage.  

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

