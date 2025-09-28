Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Dubai

For the first time in 41 years, India and Pakistan are facing off for the Asia Cup trophy. The arch-rivals meet for the third and last time in the 2025 edition in Dubai on Sunday (September 28, 2025), and this one is for the big prize. Suryakumar Yadav's men won the first two clashes with ease, and the central point of discussion was not the cricket but handshakes, or the lack of them. India's refusal towards the traditional gesture snowballed into a massive controversy, and it remains to be seen how the Indian team responds to the likely presence of Pakistan Cricket Board chief (and also head of Asian Cricket Council) Mohsin Naqvi at the post-match trophy ceremony.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_1
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's and Pakistan's players stand for the national anthems before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Indias fans
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's fans carry the Indian national flag as they wait for the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan to begin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha stand for the coin toss of the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, left, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, center, walk out on to the field for the national anthems before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Shivam Dube
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Sahibzada Farhan
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_ Jasprit Bumrah
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Jasprit Bumrah
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Jasprit Bumrah
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Jasprit Bumrah takes the catch of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Varun Chakaravarthy
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Varun Chakaravarthy, centre, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, left, with his team captain Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Varun Chakravarthy
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Fakhar Zaman
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, right, watches as India's Kuldeep Yadav takes his catch during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Sanju Samson
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_kuldeep, surya
Asia cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

