India's and Pakistan's players stand for the national anthems before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's fans carry the Indian national flag as they wait for the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan to begin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's captain Salman Agha stand for the coin toss of the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, left, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, center, walk out on to the field for the national anthems before the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan bats during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Jasprit Bumrah takes the catch of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Varun Chakaravarthy, centre, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, left, with his team captain Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, right, watches as India's Kuldeep Yadav takes his catch during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf during the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.