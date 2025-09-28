Cricket

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final, Live Action In Pictures: See Best Photos From Dubai

For the first time in 41 years, India and Pakistan are facing off for the Asia Cup trophy. The arch-rivals meet for the third and last time in the 2025 edition in Dubai on Sunday (September 28, 2025), and this one is for the big prize. Suryakumar Yadav's men won the first two clashes with ease, and the central point of discussion was not the cricket but handshakes, or the lack of them. India's refusal towards the traditional gesture snowballed into a massive controversy, and it remains to be seen how the Indian team responds to the likely presence of Pakistan Cricket Board chief (and also head of Asian Cricket Council) Mohsin Naqvi at the post-match trophy ceremony.