Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are all set to kick off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine’s New Zealand on Friday, October 4 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (More Sports News)
Positioned in Group A, the more challenging of the two pools, India must avoid a shaky beginning to their campaign.
The Indian side has fared better than either of their rivals in recent competitions, finishing as semi-finalists in 2018 and 2023 and second in 2020. The New Zealand team has not reached the semi-finals since the 2016 tournament.
The Kiwis have been on a poor streak; they got whitewashed by England and Australia 0-5 and 0-3, respectively, in their last two bilateral T20I series. Under Sophie Devine, New Zealand has had a decent head-to-head record against India; but on current form for the Indian team, Kiwis might need one good performance on the day to record a victory.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Sajana Sajeevan.
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Head-To-Head
The head-to-head record isn’t in India’s favor, as the India Women’s team has played 13 matches against New Zealand from 2009 to 2022, winning 4 and losing 9. However, the Indian women's team is currently in excellent form, and we can see them defying these statistics.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Live Streaming
The India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group-A match will be played on Friday, October 4 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs New Zealand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Group-A match?
All ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.