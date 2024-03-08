India's Devdutt Padikkal reacts as England's players appeal unsuccessfully for his wicket on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India's Devdutt Padikkal reacts as England's players appeal unsuccessfully for his wicket on the second day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Friday, March 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)