IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill Smashes Yet Another Century, Earns Applause From His Father In Dharamsala

Just as Rohit Sharma brought up his 12th Test career ton, it was the turn of his partner Shubman Gill, who brought up his fourth Test century to give India the advantage on day two of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala on Friday. At lunch, the pair had added 160 runs and have taken a 46-run lead. (IND Vs ENG Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred and second of the series by flicking Tom Hartley for a single.
Two ball later, Gill followed him into three digits by slog-sweeping Bashir for a four. After completing his second ton of the series, Gill took his helmet off and bowed to the spectators in the stands including his proud father.
Earlier, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin brought about England's downfall in the fifth Test. Kuldeep (5/72) and 100th Test man Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as the tourists were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings.
Brief scores: England (1st innings): 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51) vs India (1st Innings): At lunch were 264/1 in 30 overs (Shubman Gill 101 batting, Rohit Sharma 102 batting).