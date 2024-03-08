Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill Smashes Yet Another Century, Earns Applause From His Father In Dharamsala

Shubman Gill slammed his fourth Test ton against England in Dharamsala as the hosts took the lead on Day 2

Outlook Sports Desk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Shubman Gill in action on day 2 of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
info_icon

Just as Rohit Sharma brought up his 12th Test career ton, it was the turn of his partner Shubman Gill, who brought up his fourth Test century to give India the advantage on day two of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala on Friday. At lunch, the pair had added 160 runs and have taken a 46-run lead. (IND Vs ENG Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred and second of the series by flicking Tom Hartley for a single.

Two ball later, Gill followed him into three digits by slog-sweeping Bashir for a four. After completing his second ton of the series, Gill took his helmet off and bowed to the spectators in the stands including his proud father.

Earlier, the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin brought about England's downfall in the fifth Test. Kuldeep (5/72) and 100th Test man Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as the tourists were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings.

Rohit (102 batting) and Gill (101 batting) were holding fort at the time of the break. Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred, second in this series, with a single off 154 balls and Gill followed the suit, reaching his fourth Test hundred, in just 137 balls with a four as India marched to command.

Brief scores: England (1st innings): 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51) vs India (1st Innings): At lunch were 264/1 in 30 overs (Shubman Gill 101 batting, Rohit Sharma 102 batting).

