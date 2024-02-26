India Vs England 4th Test: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav Talk About Their Bond - Watch

Very few folks know that cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel hail from the same state - Uttar Pradesh and both the players had a role to play in Indian cricket team's five-wicket win over England in Ranchi on Monday. (IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Match Report | More Cricket News)
Jurel hit 90 in the first innings and followed it up with a handy 39 that included a 72-run unbeaten partnership with Shubman Gill. Kuldeep too weighed in as he scalped 4/22 in the England's second innings as India were set a target of 192 to claim a series win.
Jurel's knock was the defining moment in the Test match as it turned the tide in India's favour, giving them a 46-run deficit.
The official X account of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday shared a video in which Jurel and Kuldeep talk about their stand on day 3.
Earlier, India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home on Monday. Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.
India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7. The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.
The fifth and final Test match starts on March 7 in Dharamsala.
Brief scores:
England: 353 and 145
India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).
(With PTI inputs)