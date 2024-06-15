India, already through to the Super Eights, were poised to face Canada in the 33rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 15, at Broward Central Regional Park, Florida. However, the match was abandoned due to a wet outfield and rain scare, amidst a 'state of emergency' declared for flood warnings. (Match Blog|Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
As a result of the abandonment, India and Canada each earned one point. India had already secured qualification for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins in as many matches, while Canadian team has been eliminated from the race.
The match began with a delay in the toss because of a wet outfield, and there were initial inspections at 10:00 AM local time (7:30 PM IST) and 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST) and then 9:00 PM IST. After the inspections the umpires decided to cancel the play.