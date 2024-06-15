Cricket

India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Game Abandoned Without A Toss; India Remain Unbeaten Ahead Of Super 8s

With the abandonment of this game, India concluded their New York leg and finished their stint in Florida for the final group game, which also marks their last match in the United States. They will now travel to the Caribbean for the Super 8s

AP/Adam Hunger
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

India, already through to the Super Eights, were poised to face Canada in the 33rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 15, at Broward Central Regional Park, Florida. However, the match was abandoned due to a wet outfield and rain scare, amidst a 'state of emergency' declared for flood warnings. (Match Blog|Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

As a result of the abandonment, India and Canada each earned one point. India had already secured qualification for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins in as many matches, while Canadian team has been eliminated from the race.

Canada National Cricket Team. - X|Canada Cricket
India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Waiting Game Begins For IND Vs CAN; Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The match began with a delay in the toss because of a wet outfield, and there were initial inspections at 10:00 AM local time (7:30 PM IST) and 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST) and then 9:00 PM IST. After the inspections the umpires decided to cancel the play.

