Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to international cricket for the first time since India's Champions Trophy win
Rohit and Virat have both retired from T20Is and Test cricket and the duo only plays ODI now
BCCI is likely to announce squad for the white ball tour of Australia on Saturday where Rohit and Virat will be mainstays
The much awaited international return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is set get official on Saturday, October 4 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the white ball series in Australia on this date. Rohit and Virat have not donned the India jersey since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.
A report in Cricbuzz stated that the BCCI will announce squads for the three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against Australia on Saturday. The report also confirms that the star duo will be selected for the 50-over format, marking their return to international arena.
Kohli and Rohit, two of the biggest stars of world cricket, had announced their Test retirement ahead of the England tour. The duo had already retired from T20Is after India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The Test retirement meant that both these stars now remain available only for ODIs with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.
India vs Australia series schedule
India will tour Australia in October and November for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.
1st ODI: Sunday, October 19 at Perth Stadium, Perth
2nd ODI: Thursday, October 23 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
3rd ODI: Sunday, October 26 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
1st T20I: Tuesday, November 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
2nd T20I: Thursday, November 6 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
3rd T20I: Saturday, November 8 at Manuka Oval, Canberra
4th T20I: Sunday, November 9 at Manuka Oval, Canberra
5th T20I: Tuesday, November 11 at The Gabba, Brisbane
This will be the first bilateral limited over series between India and Australia since 2020.