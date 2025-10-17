India Vs Australia ODI Rivalry - A Look At Bilateral Series Record

IND take on AUS in the tour-opening on Sunday (October 19) at Perth Stadium, Perth
India are in Australia for a high-profile cricket tour. The tour features a three-match One Day International (ODI) series and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), forming a crucial part of Cricket Australia's 2025 home international season.
The tour-opening first ODI is scheduled for Sunday (October 19) at Perth Stadium, Perth. The following 50-over matches are scheduled for October 23 and 25 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, and Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, respectively.
In their most recent encounter, India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 before eventually lifting the trophy with a final win over. Before that, the Aussies beat India in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.
India Vs Australia ODI Rivalry
Australia maintain a commanding lead in the head-to-head ODI record against India, with 84 wins compared to India's 57, alongside 10 no results.
But it's razor-thin in the bilateral series win count. They have contested a total of 15 bilateral ODI series, producing one of cricket's most evenly matched rivalries. Australia hold a narrow edge with eight series victories, while India have claimed seven.
Australia in India 1984-85 (Australia 3-0, 5-match series)
Australia in India 1986-87 (India 3-2, 6-match series)
Australia in India 2000-01 (Australia 3-2, 5-match series)
Australia in India 2007-08 (Australia 4-2, 7-match series)
Australia in India 2009-10 (Australia 4-2, 7-match series)
Australia in India 2010-11 (India 1-0, 3-match series)
Australia in India 2013-14 (India 3-2, 7-match series)
India in Australia 2015-16 (Australia 4-1, 5-match series)
Australia in India 2017-18 (India 3-2, 5-match series)
India in Australia 2018-19 (India 2-1, 3-match series)
Australia in India 2018-19 (Australia 3-2, 5-match series)
Australia in India 2019-20 (India 2-1, 3-match series)
India in Australia 2020-21 (Australia 2-1, 3-match series)
Australia in India 2022-23 (Australia 2-1, 3-match series)
Australia in India 2023-24 (India 2-1, 3-match series)
The early encounters saw Australia dominate, including a 3-0 win in India during the 1984-85 season. India responded in the late 1980s and early 2000s with victories at home.
Interestingly, the 2018-19 season featured two separate series -- one in Australia and one in India -- with each team winning away from home.
The rivalry intensified in the 2000s and 2010s, with both teams trading series wins in closely fought contests. Australia maintained their strength on home soil, notably winning 4-1 in 2015-16 and 2-1 in 2020-21.
India, however, have been formidable at home, securing series wins in 2010-11, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2019-20, and most recently in 2023-24.