India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group A: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Match

India will take on tournament favourites Australia in the final Group A fixture for either teams in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, October 13 and will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India, who boosted their NRR with their 82-run win over Sri Lanka on October 9, will be buoyed by their batting performance especially skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.
India will need Sri Lanka to do them a favour and defeat New Zealand in Match 15 so that Women In Blue seal a spot in the semis. Australia, on the other hand, need a win against Pakistan to progress to the semi-final irrespective of their result against India on Sunday.
India vs Australia: Head-to-head In T20Is
India have faced Australia 36 times in T20Is with Australia taking 26 wins to India's 8. 2 games have been Tie/NR.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahila McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
IND-W Vs AUS-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?
The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Sunday, October 13, at 7:00pm IST.
Where will the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.