India Vs Australia, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns With Diving Catch - Watch

Jemimah Rodrigues, known as one of the finest fielders in women’s cricket, delivered a sparkling moment despite not being at her best with the bat in this tournament. When India appeared to be under pressure against Australia, Rodrigues produced a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney. Mooney, who had scored a century in the previous match, was driven towards Rodrigues, who dived to her left to take the catch, leaving the batter stunned. Mooney managed just 4 runs off 8 balls in this innings.