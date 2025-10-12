India Vs Australia, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns With Diving Catch - Watch

Jemimah Rodrigues took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney, who scored a hundred in the previous match
Australia captain Alyssa Healy scored a vital century, helping her side stay in the hunt chasing 331 runs
Ellyse Perry’s innings was cut short due to a hamstring injury after contributing 32 runs
In match 13 of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, played at Visakhapatnam’s Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 12, Australia chased a target of 331 set by India. India’s Jemimah Rodrigues made a defining impact in the field, pulling off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Australian batter Beth Mooney, a moment that proved crucial in lifting the Indian side during a tense phase of the match.
Jemimah’s Moment of Magic
Jemimah Rodrigues, known as one of the finest fielders in women’s cricket, delivered a sparkling moment despite not being at her best with the bat in this tournament. When India appeared to be under pressure against Australia, Rodrigues produced a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney. Mooney, who had scored a century in the previous match, was driven towards Rodrigues, who dived to her left to take the catch, leaving the batter stunned. Mooney managed just 4 runs off 8 balls in this innings.
Key Performances From Australia
Chasing a challenging target of 331, Australian captain Alyssa Healy played a composed inning, scoring her sixth ODI century, with 15 fours and a six off 84 balls. Her innings helped keep Australia in the match. She also built a crucial 85-run partnership with Phoebe Litchfield, who contributed 40 runs from 39 deliveries. Later, Healy and Ellyse Perry shared a 69-run stand before Perry was forced to retire hurt due to a hamstring injury after scoring 32 from 40 balls.
The match was a display of strong fielding and batting performances, highlighting the competitive spirit between the two sides. Jemimah Rodrigues’ catch was one of the defining moments of the match, greatly boosting India’s morale. Both teams have more fixtures ahead in the tournament, with India looking to build on this performance as the World Cup progresses.