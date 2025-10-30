Kranti Gaud Dismisses Australia Captain Alyssa Healy For 4th Time During Women's World Cup Semi-Final - Watch

Kranti Gaud dismissed Alyssa Healy for the 4th time in 5 Women's ODI matches
Healy departed for just 5 runs in the 2nd World Cup semi-final against India
Australia won the toss and chose to bat first; check playing XIs
Young India pacer Kranti Gaud continued her remarkable hold over Alyssa Healy, removing the Australia captain early during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.
Under overcast conditions, returning Healy won the toss and opted to bat first. The defending champions started cautiously, and Healy even got a reprieve in the third over, off the bowling of Renuka Singh as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur dropped a regulation catch mid-off.
But the Aussie skipper's run luck out soon enough. With rain slowly coming down, the umpires assessed the situation after the completion of the fifth over. After a brief stoppage, the play resumed, and Healy dragged on the first delivery.
This was the fourth time in five matches that Gaud had removed Healy.
The 22-year-old pacer's ability to consistently unsettle Healy, especially with the new ball, has earned the Indian pace upstart a bunny in the Aussie great. The dismissal echoed their recent bilateral series, where Gaud got Healy out in all three matches.
The early breakthrough is a psychological win for India, especially considering Healy's strong tournament form. She had previously hit 142 off 107 balls during Australia's successful chase of a 331-run target against India in the group stage.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Playing XIs
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.