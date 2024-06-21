India Vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma Credits Jasprit Bumrah After Thumping Win In Super 8s

Rohit Sharma singled out Jasprit Bumrah for particular praise after his starring role in India's impressive win against Afghanistan. (Scorecard | As It Happened)
India secured a 47-run victory in their opening T20 World Cup match in Barbados on Thursday, with Bumrah the star of India's bowling attack.
Suryakumar Yadav also caught the eye with a sublime 28-ball 53 to propel India to 181-8 from their 20 overs.
But Bumrah skittled Afghanistan's top order, finishing with figures of 3-7 as India moved top of Group One before Australia face Bangladesh.
Speaking to reporters, Rohit said: "Everyone came in and did their job, that's critical and we dwell on it. SKY (Suryakumar and Hardik's partnership was critical at that point.
"We needed someone to bat deep which they did. We know Bumrah's class and what he can do. It was important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions.
"He's willing to show responsibility and he's been doing it for years."
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan impressed, as did the tournament's leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi as they took three wickets each.
It was not enough, though, as Afghanistan were dismissed for 134 off the final ball - Arshdeep Singh taking 3-36.
"We knew we'd be chasing 160-170 given it was against a bigger team," Khan said. "We could've done it had we executed smarter.
"My bowling has been coming out well. I struggled early in the IPL but am hitting the right areas consistently, but it's the match result that matters most.
"We've enjoyed our cricket everywhere but our mindset is what matters. If the conditions are helpful, we'll use it depending on if it's a batting or bowling track."