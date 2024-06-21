India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8 T20 World Cup: India Win Big And Kohli Makes History - Data Debrief

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led India to a 47-run defeat of Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. (Scorecard | As It Happened)
India started their Super 8s campaign in style in Barbados, with Suryakumar's 28-ball 53 propelling them to 181-8 from their 20 overs.
Virat Kohli added 24, with Hardik Pandya contributing a useful 30 too, though Fazalhaq Farooqi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, finished with impressive figures of 3-33.
Yet Farooqi was outshone by Bumrah, who was the star of India's bowling attack.
Bumrah took 3-7 as he skittled through Afghanistan's top order, reducing them to 23-3 inside five overs.
Arshdeep Singh (3-36) rounded matters off, sending Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad packing to bowl Afghanistan all out for 134.
The victory sent India to the top of Group One, ahead of Australia's clash with Bangladesh.
Data Debrief: More history for Kohli
Kohli might have taken a backseat in this win, but his haul of 24 saw him move onto 4,066 runs in T20Is.
That makes Kohli India's record run scorer in the format, with the 35-year-old having surpassed Rohit Sharma (4,050).