Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan, Super 8 T20 World Cup: India Win Big And Kohli Makes History - Data Debrief

The victory sent India to the top of Group One, ahead of Australia's clash with Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India
info_icon

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah led India to a 47-run defeat of Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. (Scorecard As It Happened)

India started their Super 8s campaign in style in Barbados, with Suryakumar's 28-ball 53 propelling them to 181-8 from their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli added 24, with Hardik Pandya contributing a useful 30 too, though Fazalhaq Farooqi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, finished with impressive figures of 3-33.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, June 20, 2024. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
IND Vs AFG, Super 8 T20 WC: Surya, Bumrah Headline India's Clinical Win Over Afghanistan

BY Gaurav Thakur

Yet Farooqi was outshone by Bumrah, who was the star of India's bowling attack.

Bumrah took 3-7 as he skittled through Afghanistan's top order, reducing them to 23-3 inside five overs.

Arshdeep Singh (3-36) rounded matters off, sending Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Noor Ahmad packing to bowl Afghanistan all out for 134.

The victory sent India to the top of Group One, ahead of Australia's clash with Bangladesh.

Data Debrief: More history for Kohli

Kohli might have taken a backseat in this win, but his haul of 24 saw him move onto 4,066 runs in T20Is.

That makes Kohli India's record run scorer in the format, with the 35-year-old having surpassed Rohit Sharma (4,050).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
  2. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  3. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  4. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  5. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Denmark 1-1 England, Euro 2024: Kyle Walker Defends Gareth Southgate Tactics
  3. DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Flawed Thinking Puts England's Progress On Ice
  4. SVN 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Late Leveller From Serbia Denies Slovenia Maiden Euros Win
  5. Mexico Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports Highlights June 20: Euro 2024 - England Held 1-1 By Denmark; Slovenia Also Draw 1-1 Against Serbia
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths