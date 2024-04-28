A 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June is likely to be announced soon. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma are reportedly expected to have an informal meeting in Delhi on Sunday (April 28), which should be followed by a formal announcement later. Virat Kohli's selection and role in the side, alongwith the choice of wicket-keepers amongst Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik will be the key talking points. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Advertisement
Ahead of the team's announcement, a number of prominent former India cricketers have shared their respective preferred squads and playing XIs. Among the experts are ODI World Cup 2011 winners Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag, and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan.
Pathan has picked Kohli in not just his squad but also the playing XI, to bat at number 3 after openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has opted for Pant as the playing wicket-keeper and Rajasthan Royals captain Samson in a square-off with Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, as a squad member.
Sehwag, too has Virat in his playing XI, in addition to Pant as wicket-keeper.
Advertisement
Virender Sehwag's India Playing XI For T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Sandeep Sharma.
Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan has picked two unconventional choices in the form of seamer Yash Dayal and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Zaheer Khan's India Playing XI For T20 World Cup
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
With the Indian Premier League 2024 currently underway, the stocks of many of the aforementioned players have risen and fallen, and it remains to be seen how that factors into the selection committee's final decision.