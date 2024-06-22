Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 3rd ODI Preview: India Women Eye Clean Sweep Over South Africa

With the series already in the kitty, India might also give an outing to fringe players such as bowlers Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and top-order batter Priya Punia

Smriti Mandhanas reaction after taking a wicket against South Africa. PTI
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates the wicket of South African batter Sune Luus during the second women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

India were able to tame varied challenges thrown at them by South Africa so far, and they will be eager to take the series to its fitting conclusion of a 3-0 margin during the third and final ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Currently, the margin stands 2-0 in favour of India but that insuperable position has not come without its own trials by fire.

In the first match, the Indian batters had to come back from a perilous 99 for five before making a 260-plus total. The home-side bowlers defended the target well too.

But in the second game, it was the turn of the Indian bowlers to ace the test that they were subjected to by centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp on a placid pitch.

Despite the heavy pounding, they kept their nerves till the last ball of the match to come out on the right side of the result.

However, the common thread across these two matches was the exceptional batting of Smriti Mandhana, who made 117 and 136 in them.

Mandhana thus became the first Indian woman batter to score two successive hundreds in ODIs, and she also equalled Mithali Raj’s record of seven one-day centuries.

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against SA-W. - X/@BCCIWomen
IND-W Vs RSA-W: Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana First Indian Women To Achieve This Feat in ODIs

BY Gaurav Thakur

So, the Indian vice-captain will be eager to sign off from the ODI series on a high before entering the one-off Test at Chennai on June 28.

The timely return to form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made an 88-ball 103 in the second match, too might have pleased the management no end.

However, the think tank will be eager to see a substantial outing from opener Shafali Verma, whose run of low scores has now been extended to eight matches.

With the series already in the kitty, India might also give an outing to fringe players such as bowlers Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and top-order batter Priya Punia.

On the other hand, South Africa will be keen to win the match and gain at least two ICC Women’s ODI Championship points, critical in their qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

India women celebrate their win over South Africa women in the 2nd ODI match on June 19, Wednesday at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Benglauru. - X | BCCI Women
IND-W Vs SA-W 2nd ODI: India Beat Proteas By 4 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead In Series - Match Report

BY PTI

Of course, a win will go a long way in instilling a dose of confidence ahead of the Test and the ensuing T20I series.

But for that, the visitors will need a concerted effort from their batters and bowlers.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

The match starts at 1.30 PM.

