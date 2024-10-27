IND-W Vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI Toss Update: New Zealand Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns

New Zealand's Sophie Devine called it right at the toss and has opted to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (More Cricket News)
India-W Vs New Zealand-W Playing XIs
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra
After losing the first game of the series, New Zealand have made a few changes, with one being a forced one as Fran Jonas comes in for Melie Kerr, while Lea Tahuhu slots in for Molly Penfold.
While for the hosts, who are aiming a series win, Harmanpreet Kaur returns to the XI and Priya Mishra makes her debut, with D Hemalatha and Renuka Singh Thakur making way.