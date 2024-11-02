Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home

The Black Caps trailed by 28 after bowling their opponents out for 263, but lost Tom Latham in the opening over, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra following soon after to leave them at 44-3

IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test
Jadeja produced another inspired performance in the field
India boosted their hopes of avoiding a series whitewash by taking control on day two of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Ravindra Jadeja (4-52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-63) led the hosts' charge, as they reduced the tourists to 171-9 at the close.

Following their late 10-minute collapse on Friday, which left them at 84-4, Rishabh Pant (60 off 59 balls) and Shubnam Gill (90 from 146 deliveries) ensured India made a progressive start to the second day. 

Washington Sundar also chipped in with 38 from 36 balls, but Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan went in quick succession as New Zealand claimed three wickets in the space of 10 overs after lunch.

The Black Caps trailed by 28 after bowling their opponents out for 263, but lost Tom Latham in the opening over, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra following soon after to leave them at 44-3.

Will Young (51 off 100) chalked up his second 50 of the Test, though it proved a false down for the tourists, as Jadeja and Ashwin took a combined seven wickets to keep their side's deficit down to just 143 with one wicket remaining.

Data Debrief:

India are desperately trying to prevent New Zealand from inflicting their first-ever home whitewash in a series of three or more Tests.

India's Shubman Gill watches the ball after playing a shot - AP
Pant certainly did his bit by taking just 36 balls to notch up India's fastest Test 50 against the Black Caps, for whom Patel (5-103) took his second five-wicket haul in the city of his birth, as well as his sixth overall in Test cricket.

Jadeja was also inspired in the field, though, as he took his wicket tally for the Test to nine.

