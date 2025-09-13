Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Zubimendi Brace Condemns Postecoglou To Defeat

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday
This was Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest
Martin Zubimendi scored his first Premier League goals and got a brace
Martin Zubimendi scored his first Premier League goals as Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest resulted in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Arsenal.
Having won the Europa League with Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham last season, Postecoglou returned to the dugout after Forest parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week.
But his new team were distinctly second-best at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break.
Zubimendi thumped a wonderful volley past Matz Sels in the 32nd minute to put Arsenal ahead, after Noni Madueke's corner was only half-cleared by Chris Wood.
Two more new signings combined to double Arsenal's advantage 47 seconds into the second half, with Eberechi Eze beating the offside trap to square for a Viktor Gyokeres tap-in.
Gyokeres also rattled the near post with a ferocious effort, while the woodwork was struck at the other end when Wood diverted Dan Ndoye's cross goalwards with his chest, forcing David Raya to tip the ball against the crossbar.
But Arsenal made the points safe with 11 minutes remaining, as Zubimendi rose to nod home following an inviting cross from substitute Leandro Trossard.
The only negative for Mikel Arteta's side was the sight of captain Martin Odegaard limping off in the 18th minute, having fallen awkwardly following a challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White.
The Gunners moved top of the table ahead of Saturday's other games, with nine points from four matches, while Forest – who lost centre-back Murillo to injury – are five points back.
Data Debrief: Arsenal new boys lead the way
Arsenal have a number of fitness concerns just one month into the season, with Odegaard's withdrawal coming with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba already sidelined.
But the Gunners used the transfer window to bulk out their squad, and several of their new players impressed on Saturday.
Zubimendi scored his first brace in a top-flight match, on his 240th such appearance for Real Sociedad and Arsenal. His opening goal was his first league strike from outside the box, while his second was just the third with his head.
Elsewhere, Eze became the first Englishman to score or assist on his first Premier League start for Arsenal since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, against Manchester United in January 2012.
Gyokores, meanwhile, is just the third Arsenal player to score in both of his first two Premier League home games, after Marouane Chamakh (in September 2010) and Alexandre Lacazette (December 2017).