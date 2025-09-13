Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Zubimendi Brace Condemns Postecoglou To Defeat

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, match report: The only negative for Mikel Arteta's side was the sight of captain Martin Odegaard limping off in the 18th minute, having fallen awkwardly following a challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, match report
Martin Zubimendi celebrates his first goal against Nottingham Forest
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday

  • This was Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest

  • Martin Zubimendi scored his first Premier League goals and got a brace

Martin Zubimendi scored his first Premier League goals as Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest resulted in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Having won the Europa League with Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham last season, Postecoglou returned to the dugout after Forest parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week.

But his new team were distinctly second-best at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

Zubimendi thumped a wonderful volley past Matz Sels in the 32nd minute to put Arsenal ahead, after Noni Madueke's corner was only half-cleared by Chris Wood.

Two more new signings combined to double Arsenal's advantage 47 seconds into the second half, with Eberechi Eze beating the offside trap to square for a Viktor Gyokeres tap-in.

Gyokeres also rattled the near post with a ferocious effort, while the woodwork was struck at the other end when Wood diverted Dan Ndoye's cross goalwards with his chest, forcing David Raya to tip the ball against the crossbar.

But Arsenal made the points safe with 11 minutes remaining, as Zubimendi rose to nod home following an inviting cross from substitute Leandro Trossard.

Related Content
Related Content

The only negative for Mikel Arteta's side was the sight of captain Martin Odegaard limping off in the 18th minute, having fallen awkwardly following a challenge from Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Gunners moved top of the table ahead of Saturday's other games, with nine points from four matches, while Forest – who lost centre-back Murillo to injury – are five points back.

info_icon

Data Debrief: Arsenal new boys lead the way

Arsenal have a number of fitness concerns just one month into the season, with Odegaard's withdrawal coming with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba already sidelined.

But the Gunners used the transfer window to bulk out their squad, and several of their new players impressed on Saturday.

Zubimendi scored his first brace in a top-flight match, on his 240th such appearance for Real Sociedad and Arsenal. His opening goal was his first league strike from outside the box, while his second was just the third with his head.

Elsewhere, Eze became the first Englishman to score or assist on his first Premier League start for Arsenal since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, against Manchester United in January 2012.

Gyokores, meanwhile, is just the third Arsenal player to score in both of his first two Premier League home games, after Marouane Chamakh (in September 2010) and Alexandre Lacazette (December 2017).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Win Toss, Choose To Bowl In 'Naagin Derby'

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  5. Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions