Manchester United Goalkeeper Bayindir Can Have Impact Like Van Der Sar, Hopes Amorim

S
Stats Perform
Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir
Ruben Amorim hopes Altay Bayindir can have a similar impact to Edwin van der Sar at Manchester United.

Bayindir has started in United's opening three Premier League fixtures, but has come under fire due to goals conceded against Arsenal and Burnley, making an error leading to the former's winner.

Since joining the Red Devils last season, Bayindir has played in seven Premier League games, saving 48.2% of the shots he has faced and conceding 14 goals.

United have won just one of their three matches in the league (one draw, one loss) after their late win over Burnley before the international break.

Amorim confirmed that Bayindir will start in the Manchester derby, picked ahead of deadline-day signing Senne Lammens, as he believes the Turkish goalkeeper can help transform his side.

"This week I hope to see Altay Bayindir doing well like Van der Sar," said Amoriim.

"Then in the future, they have to fight for the places. We as a team can help the goalkeepers be better. We are doing that.

"We are building stability at the club to make new players better. If you go back into the past, this club had a really good base with Roy Keane, Gary Neville, all of these types of guys, but I remember world-class players like [Juan-Sebastian] Veron had problems.

"We had a situation in the past with goalkeepers where we spent a lot of time trying to get a goalkeeper, and then Edwin van der Sar came and was like a different player in that position.

"It's not something that is happening now. It's happening now because we cannot win a lot of titles, and that adds more pressure to every player, but we've had these kind of moments at this kind of club.

"We will try to build stability and a base to help all of these players, and we are building that. So in this moment, it's really hard for different players to adapt to this club."

