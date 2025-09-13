Roma Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Roma Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26 Preview: Roma face a Torino side who are in search of their first win and currently sit second from bottom, having drawn one and lost one of their first two matches

Stats Perform
Roma Vs Torino, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini
  • Roma visit Torino in the Serie A this weekend

  • Gian Piero Gasperini believes Serie A is more balanced this season

  • Torino are in search of their first win and currently sit second from bottom

Gian Piero Gasperini believes Serie A is more balanced this season, making it trickier to predict what will happen as his Roma side prepare to host Torino.

Gasperini has made a stellar start to life in the capital, and they are one of four teams to have made a perfect start to the new campaign, along with Napoli, Juventus and Cremonese.

Both of their victories have come by 1-0 scorelines, against Bologna and Pisa, and Roma are looking to start a league campaign with three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2014-15.

They face a Torino side who are in search of their first win and currently sit second from bottom, having drawn one and lost one of their first two matches.

But Gasperini was not getting ahead of himself and is expecting a tight battle in Serie A this term.

"This is a much more balanced championship, probably even more so than last year, because many teams have strengthened," Gasperini said.

"Not just the top teams, but also those closest to them and even those at the bottom. All of this will make life difficult for everyone."

After winning their first two games, Roma are given a 17.6% chance of winning Serie A by the Opta supercomputer, with only Inter (26.2%) and Napoli (21.9%) bettering that.

With a Europa League campaign also set to get underway against Nice on September 24, things are looking bright for Roma, but Gasperini says he is not setting any targets so early in the season.

"It was really important to establish effective contact right away," Gasperini added.

"The outcome of this season is difficult to predict after just two games, but I think it's always been that way for me: you build results along the way.

"It's difficult to set clear goals at first, but as you play games, you understand how much we're improving and how strong our opponents are, you can get a clearer picture."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Roma – Matias Soule

Matias Soule has been involved in seven goals in his last nine Serie A appearances (three goals, four assists).

After his goal against Pisa, he could score in consecutive league games for the first time since December 2023 and January 2024, when he played for Frosinone (against Lazio and Monza in that case).

Torino – Giovanni Simeone

Giovanni Simeone has scored three goals against Roma in Serie A, most recently in January 2023 for Napoli.

However, he has netted just one goal in his last 55 top-flight appearances, fewer than any other striker who has played at least 50 games in the competition in that period.

MATCH PREDICTION: ROMA WIN

Roma are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A games against Torino (won six, drawn two), conceding just four goals in this period.

Roma are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games (W11 D2): the last time they played more home matches in Serie A without losing was between July 2020 and February 2021 (16 on that occasion, under Paulo Fonseca).

And Torino struggle at the Stadio Olimpico, winning only one of their last 15 away league games against Roma, drawing one and losing 13, with that sole win coming back in January 2020.

Torino started the season with a defeat and a draw, and, including the end of last season, they have failed to score in any of their last five Serie A games.

But against no team have Torino scored more Serie A goals than Roma (196), though the Giallorossi have netted 230 against them, only netting more against Inter (233).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Roma – 61.4%

Draw – 21.5%

Torino – 17.1%

