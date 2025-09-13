FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Barca star Lamine Yamal did not train with the Spanish champions because of a groin issue ahead of the game on Sunday, and is also a doubt to face Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal has been ruled out for Barcelona
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lamine Yamal will not play any part in Barca's La Liga fixture against Valencia

  • The 18-year-old played over 140 minutes in Spain's WC qualifiers against Bulgaria & Turkey

  • Flick confirmed Yamal entered the international break already nursing an injury

Hansi Flick expressed his disappointment at Spain's treatment of Lamine Yamal, after the winger was ruled out of their upcoming match against Valencia.

Yamal has enjoyed a fast start to the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three LaLiga matches, while also registering three assists on international duty with La Roja.

The 18-year-old played over 140 minutes in Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey, which the European champions won 3-0 and 6-0 respectively.

Flick confirmed Yamal entered the international break already nursing an injury, and could not hide his dissatisfaction with Spain's management of the player.

"He will not be available tomorrow. He already left [for international duty] with pain," the Barca boss told reporters.

"They gave him painkillers beforehand and even when they were winning, they made him play.

"This is not taking care of the players. Maybe, they should take care of the youngsters. I am very sad about this."

Flick also stated Yamal is a doubt for Barcelona's Champions League opener against Newcastle United in midweek, while Frenkie de Jong is also ruled out for their clash with Valencia.

Related Content
Related Content

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Barcelona – Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski missed the first LaLiga match of the season through injury, and made appearances off the bench in Barcelona's next two matches, but the striker is now fit to play from the start.

The Pole has scored seven goals in five LaLiga matches against Valencia, his favourite opponent to score against in the competition, along with Deportivo Alaves (seven goals in four matches).

Valencia – Hugo Duro

Duro scored his first goal of the season in Valencia's 3-0 win over Getafe before the international break.

The forward has scored three goals in eight LaLiga matches against Barcelona, only against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid (both five goals) and Getafe (four) has he scored more goals in the competition.

MATCH PREDICTION – BARCELONA WIN

Barcelona have a strong record at home in 2025, having won nine of their 11 home games in LaLiga (one draw, one loss), with only Real Madrid (10) having won more home games in the competition since the start of the year.

Flick has won both of his matches against Valencia in LaLiga, 2-1 in August 2024 and 7-1 in January 2025 in his only match against Carlos Corberan; his second-biggest win in the competition after the 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid in August 2024.

Barca have not lost any of their last 10 matches against Valencia in LaLiga (eight wins, two draws), their second-best unbeaten run against Los Che in their history in the competition, after a run of 13 matches between 2007 and 2013 (nine wins, four draws).

Valencia have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 21 away games against Barcelona in LaLiga (60 goals in total, an average of 2.8 per game), since a 1-0 win in October 2003 under Rafa Benitez.

It marks their worst current run without keeping a clean sheet against the same opponent in the competition.

They have also had a slow start to this season. No team has had fewer shots on target than Valencia in LaLiga 2025-26 (seven, the same as Osasuna), and only Real Madrid (22) has had more shots on target than Barca (21) this term.

However, since the arrival of Corberan in January 2025, Valencia have picked up points in eight of their 11 away games in LaLiga (two wins, six draws), although they lost their last one. Los Che have yet to lose consecutive away games in the competition under him.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Barcelona – 73.6%

Draw – 15.2%

Valencia – 11.2%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: SL Swing Straight Into BAN Top Order

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  5. Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. New Video Reveals Utah Shooting Suspect Fleeing Rooftop After Attack On Charlie Kirk

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions