FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Lamine Yamal will not play any part in Barca's La Liga fixture against Valencia
The 18-year-old played over 140 minutes in Spain's WC qualifiers against Bulgaria & Turkey
Flick confirmed Yamal entered the international break already nursing an injury
Hansi Flick expressed his disappointment at Spain's treatment of Lamine Yamal, after the winger was ruled out of their upcoming match against Valencia.
Yamal has enjoyed a fast start to the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three LaLiga matches, while also registering three assists on international duty with La Roja.
The 18-year-old played over 140 minutes in Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey, which the European champions won 3-0 and 6-0 respectively.
Flick confirmed Yamal entered the international break already nursing an injury, and could not hide his dissatisfaction with Spain's management of the player.
"He will not be available tomorrow. He already left [for international duty] with pain," the Barca boss told reporters.
"They gave him painkillers beforehand and even when they were winning, they made him play.
"This is not taking care of the players. Maybe, they should take care of the youngsters. I am very sad about this."
Flick also stated Yamal is a doubt for Barcelona's Champions League opener against Newcastle United in midweek, while Frenkie de Jong is also ruled out for their clash with Valencia.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Barcelona – Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski missed the first LaLiga match of the season through injury, and made appearances off the bench in Barcelona's next two matches, but the striker is now fit to play from the start.
The Pole has scored seven goals in five LaLiga matches against Valencia, his favourite opponent to score against in the competition, along with Deportivo Alaves (seven goals in four matches).
Valencia – Hugo Duro
Duro scored his first goal of the season in Valencia's 3-0 win over Getafe before the international break.
The forward has scored three goals in eight LaLiga matches against Barcelona, only against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid (both five goals) and Getafe (four) has he scored more goals in the competition.
MATCH PREDICTION – BARCELONA WIN
Barcelona have a strong record at home in 2025, having won nine of their 11 home games in LaLiga (one draw, one loss), with only Real Madrid (10) having won more home games in the competition since the start of the year.
Flick has won both of his matches against Valencia in LaLiga, 2-1 in August 2024 and 7-1 in January 2025 in his only match against Carlos Corberan; his second-biggest win in the competition after the 7-0 victory over Real Valladolid in August 2024.
Barca have not lost any of their last 10 matches against Valencia in LaLiga (eight wins, two draws), their second-best unbeaten run against Los Che in their history in the competition, after a run of 13 matches between 2007 and 2013 (nine wins, four draws).
Valencia have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 21 away games against Barcelona in LaLiga (60 goals in total, an average of 2.8 per game), since a 1-0 win in October 2003 under Rafa Benitez.
It marks their worst current run without keeping a clean sheet against the same opponent in the competition.
They have also had a slow start to this season. No team has had fewer shots on target than Valencia in LaLiga 2025-26 (seven, the same as Osasuna), and only Real Madrid (22) has had more shots on target than Barca (21) this term.
However, since the arrival of Corberan in January 2025, Valencia have picked up points in eight of their 11 away games in LaLiga (two wins, six draws), although they lost their last one. Los Che have yet to lose consecutive away games in the competition under him.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Barcelona – 73.6%
Draw – 15.2%
Valencia – 11.2%