AC Milan v Bologna, Serie A 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

AC Milan take on Bologna in the Serie A this weekend
Milan are unbeaten across their last nine home matches against Bologna in Serie A
Check out the preview, prediction of the Milan vs Bologna clash below
Massimiliano Allegri insisted AC Milan are eager to keep improving as they feel "a strong sense of responsibility towards the shirt", ahead of their clash with Bologna.
Allegri's return to Milan started with a 2-1 defeat to Cremonese in their Serie A opener, but they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Lecce before the international break.
After failing to qualify for Europe last season, the Rossoneri will hope that playing fewer matches can be used as an advantage in their push for the top four this campaign.
And, ahead of Bologna's visit to San Siro, the head coach feels confident in how his squad have started the 2025-26 campaign.
"I really like how we're working right now. The whole squad is fully involved, eager to come in every day, train hard, and improve," Allegri said.
"The decisive stretch of the season is always between March and May – our goal is to be in top condition when that time comes. We've already switched things up once.
"At Lecce, we showed balance and patience. This squad has players who feel a strong sense of responsibility towards the shirt, the club, the fans, and themselves.
"Bologna play with speed, intensity, and a lot of technical quality – they've got players who can really hurt you. We'll need a big performance if we want to win and bounce back from the home defeat to Cremonese. It won't be easy."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
AC Milan – Christian Pulisic
Pulisic scored just nine minutes after coming on as a substitute against Lecce, and also provided an assist for the United States in their win over Japan during the international break.
With Rafael Leao ruled out for this match with an injury, Pulisic will look to step up in his absence.
Bologna – Riccardo Orsolini
Orsolini has scored Bologna's only goal in the opening two Serie A matches of this season, netting the winner in a 1-0 victory over Como.
The winger has been the most prolific Italian scorer in the top five European leagues since 2022-23, with 37 goals. He is also one of only three Italians, along with Vincenzo Grifo and Mateo Retegui, to reach 30 or more goals and 10 or more assists during this period.
MATCH PREDICTION – AC MILAN WIN
Milan are unbeaten across their last nine home matches against Bologna in Serie A (seven wins, two draws). Their last home defeat was back in January 2016 (with a goal netted by Emanuele Giaccherini).
Since 2016-17, Bologna are one of only two sides against whom the Rossoneri have played nine home league matches without losing, along with Torino.
Milan are also unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 Serie A matches against Bologna (won 14, drawn four), scoring 38 goals in that time.
As for Bologna, they have lost their last three away league games, one of which came against the Rossoneri last May. The last time the Rossoblu had a longer streak of consecutive away defeats in Serie A was between July and October 2020.
After ending a streak of four consecutive defeats in Serie A with a recent 1-0 victory against Como, Bologna could win two games in a row for the first time since March 2025, when they won five successive matches (a streak they began against Milan).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
AC Milan – 49.4%
Draw – 25.7%
Bologna – 24.9%