Cricket

IND Vs ENG Semi-Final, T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali Rings Alarm Bells Ahead Of Georgetown Clash

The reigning champions have recovered from a slow start to their total defence to reach their fourth successive semi-final in the competition

Moeen Ali is relishing England's showdown with India
Moeen Ali acknowledged England will "have to be at our best" to beat India when they lock horns in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday. (Live StreamingFull Coverage)

England have subsequently set up a rematch of their showdown with India at this stage of the 2022 competition, when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales inspired England to a 10-wicket victory with four overs to spare.

Two years later, they face an India side full of momentum having won all six of their completed matches, while eliminating 50-over world champions Australia with a 24-run win on Monday. 

And Moeen knows England cannot afford to be off the pace in Guyana if they are to replicate their 2022 exploits. 

Virat Kohli after getting dismissed. - Adam Hunger/AP
ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Batting Woes, Worry And Glimpses Of Magic

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

"They looked very, very strong, like they did in the last World Cup," he said. "They're just a brilliant side. They've got everything covered, so we're going to have to be at our best to beat them. I'm looking forward to it. 

"It's a great challenge, similar to the last time we played them in the semi-final in Australia. It's going to be a challenge, and we're going to have to plan and play really well."

Remembering that 2022 semi-final, Moeen added: "We were unbelievable with the bat. We set the game up on that wicket with the ball. Even when they got away from us a little bit at the end, it was a bit late. That was a great day, and a great performance."

