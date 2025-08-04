IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Final Match Goes Down To The Wire As Root And Brook Put England On The Brink

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: England impressed with the bat to finish day four on 339 for 6, needing just 35 more runs to seal the match and series. India, however, remain in the hunt, needing four wickets on the final day to salvage a series draw

Harry Brook and Joe Root
England's Harry Brook and Joe Root
Harry Brook and Joe Root both scored centuries as England closed in on victory on day four of their final Test against India before rain stopped play.

England impressed as they reached 339-6 by the end of play on Sunday, meaning they need 35 runs to win the match and series, while India only need four wickets to snatch a series draw.

The hosts resumed at 50-1 after Zak Crawley's last-ball dismissal on Saturday, and Ben Duckett (54) helped to add 32 runs to the overnight total before being caught by KL Rahul.

Ollie Pope followed shortly after when he was trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj (2-95), with Brook (111) and Root (105) anchoring the innings from then on with a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Brook was given a reprieve when he was on 19 as Siraj made a catch, but stumbled over the boundary, instead giving up a six.

However, Siraj made up for that error when he ended Brook's stand.

Root, who paid tribute to the late Graham Thorpe by putting on a headband and pointing to the sky as he celebrated his century, was then taken by Prasidh Krishna (3-109) as India gained momentum.

Krishna had also sent stumps flying to send Jacob Bethell (five) on his way, but Jamie Smith (two not out) and Jamie Overton (0 not out), who survived a late review, could only add two runs to England's total in the four overs after Root's dismissal.

Bad light and then rain brought day four to a close an hour early, and both sides will be seeking a quick start on Monday as an epic series goes down to the wire.

Data Debrief: England within touching distance

The last Test is on a knife's edge heading into the final day, though it should not be a surprise that it is going to day five, considering the other four matches also went that far.

In fact, this is only the second Test series ever, after the 1993 Ashes, to witness 7000+ runs being scored (7,159).

Root was at the heart of it once again for England; he now has 13 50-plus scores in the fourth innings of Tests, the joint-most with Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Chris Gayle and Graeme Smith.

And he now has 39 Test hundreds, going past Kumar Sangakkara. Only Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) are ahead of him.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

