Cricket

T20 World Cup: Have India Qualified For Semifinal? Qualification Scenario Explained

Here we take a look at how India can qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinal after their second straight Super 8 victory and in what scenarios, they can not

X/@jayshah
Have India qualified for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal? Photo: X/@jayshah
info_icon

Have India qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinal? (Highlights | Cricket News)

India's thumping victory over Bangladesh in the Super 8 match on Saturday has prompted fans to ask whether the Rohit Sharma's men have qualified for their second consecutive semifinal at the T20 World Cup or not.

The answer is not yet but they are really close to booking a spot in the final four. Here we take a look at how India can qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinal after their second straight Super 8 victory and in what scenarios, they can not.

India In Super 8 Group 1

Rishabh Pant. - AP/Lynne Sladky
IND Vs BAN, T20WC: India Batters Threw Away Wickets? R Ashwin Offers Interesting Perspective

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After their top place finish in Group A in the opening stage, the Men In Blue have followed it up with two dominating wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the first two Super 8 games.

Before defeating Bangladesh by 50 runs, India had gotten past Afghanistan winning the match by 47 runs. They currently sit at the top of Group 1 with a game against Australia to play and a net run rate of +2.425.

Super 8 Group 1 Remaining Matches

Australia play Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22 and then India on Monday, June 24. Bangladesh in their last match face Afghanistan soon after the India-Australia clash.

The top two teams among the four in the group advance to the semifinals.

Shakib Al Hasan made history with the wicket of Rohit Sharma - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8: Shakib Al Hasan Creates T20 World Cup History With Rohit Sharma's Wicket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Semifinal Qualification Scenario

If Australia beat Afghanistan in the upcoming match, the two semifinalists of Group 1 will be confirmed. India and Australia will both advance to the final four.

However, if Afghanistan are able to pull off an upset and defeat Australia, then the group will stay alive. India will then have to beat Australia to go through to the semifinal. If India lose to Australia in their final Super 8 game and Afghanistan are able to defeat the mighty Aussies then the fate of Group 1 will depend on the Afghanistan-Bangladesh clash.

If Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, India will go through to the last four. In case of the Rashid Khan-led side defeating Bangladesh, it will be a three-way tie with all India, Australia and Afghanistan having four points. The two semifinalists will be then decided on the basis of net run rate.

So, for India to still not qualify for the semifinal, they will have to lose heavily to Australia and Afghanistan will have to win both their remaining matches, including one against Australia, by massive margins.

  • For India to Qualify

    Australia beat Afghanistan or India beat Australia

  • For India To Not Qualify

    Afghanistan beat Australia by a big margin then India lose to Australia by a big margin so that Australia's net run rate is higher than India and then Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by a margin big enough for them to take over India on net run rate

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  3. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  4. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  5. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Highlights: Pandya, Kuldeep Star As IND Crush BAN By 50 Runs
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Top Knocks Of The Tournament So Far
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pandya's Fifty, Kuldeep's Spin Lead IND To 50 Run Victory
  5. England Vs United States, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Out To Give USA 'A Good Battering' - Brook
World News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah
  3. Iran Overturns Death Sentence Of Rapper Famous For Songs After Mahsa Amini's Death In 2022
  4. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos
  5. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon